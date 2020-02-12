Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $590,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 180,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 20,912 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,264,000 after purchasing an additional 193,200 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $53.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.48. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

