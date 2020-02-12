Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,092 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 1.19% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $67,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $110.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $97.24 and a 12 month high of $112.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.79.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

