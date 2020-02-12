Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 98.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,369 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $44.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.23.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.