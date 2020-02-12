Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,910 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $14,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,181 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,652,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,201,000 after buying an additional 198,777 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,899,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,854,000 after buying an additional 68,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,635,000 after buying an additional 1,246,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,491,000 after buying an additional 139,908 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $58.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.24 and its 200-day moving average is $55.46. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $50.66 and a 1 year high of $59.09.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

