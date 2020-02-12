Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $24,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.95. The company had a trading volume of 945,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,100. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.05 and a 200 day moving average of $174.65. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.70 and a fifty-two week high of $199.00.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

