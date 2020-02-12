Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,382 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,239,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,076,000 after acquiring an additional 24,546 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,203,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,310,000 after acquiring an additional 51,498 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,687,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,545,000 after acquiring an additional 72,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $197.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.70 and a 200 day moving average of $174.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $148.53 and a one year high of $198.80.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

