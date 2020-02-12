Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Boosted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,812 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379,772 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,788,000 after buying an additional 1,514,645 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,588,000 after buying an additional 180,627 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,643,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,600,000 after buying an additional 125,624 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $94.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,435. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $82.45 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.19.

