Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises about 1.3% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 19,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.21. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $53.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.