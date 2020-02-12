Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCF National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 42,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 32,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.81. 2,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,801. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.09 and a 52-week high of $170.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.17.

