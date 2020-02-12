Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Keystone Financial Group’s 8th Largest Position

Keystone Financial Group decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,707,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 86,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,263. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.37 and its 200 day moving average is $282.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $250.34 and a 1-year high of $309.69.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

