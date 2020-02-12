Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chronos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.06. 2,072,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,808. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $250.34 and a 12 month high of $310.27.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

