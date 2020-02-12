Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,649,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 20.8% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.78% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,079,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Family Management Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,842. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $250.34 and a 1-year high of $310.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $300.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.79.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

