Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 7.9% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,208,000 after buying an additional 2,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,943 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,843,000 after acquiring an additional 644,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 450,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,532,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,352,000 after acquiring an additional 374,223 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.01. The company had a trading volume of 468,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,220. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

