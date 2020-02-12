Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $120.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.78 and a 200-day moving average of $114.61. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $121.53.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

