Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

NYSE:VAR traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.38. The stock had a trading volume of 608,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,741. Varian Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $103.92 and a twelve month high of $150.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $182,213.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,145.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,851 shares of company stock worth $3,329,804. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,117,000 after purchasing an additional 319,325 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,239,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $460,003,000 after purchasing an additional 556,316 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 768,075 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,074,000 after purchasing an additional 484,173 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 727,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,585,000 after purchasing an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

