Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 72,000 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 240.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 0.3% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 3,100 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $500,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,561,184.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,015 shares of company stock valued at $43,928,132 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,478. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $110.29 and a 1-year high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.02. The company has a market cap of $117.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

