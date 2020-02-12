Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires New Position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crowdstrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

In other Crowdstrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $1,128,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 2,422,500 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $120,398,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,422,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,398,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,004,694 shares of company stock worth $415,232,337 in the last three months.

Crowdstrike stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,439,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,772. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.65. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.79 million. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.87.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.