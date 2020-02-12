Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires New Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Iqvia by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,161,986,000 after buying an additional 1,146,138 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Iqvia by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,793,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,204,127,000 after buying an additional 454,619 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its position in Iqvia by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Iqvia by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,346,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $208,027,000 after buying an additional 712,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Iqvia by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,119,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,017,000 after buying an additional 34,616 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total value of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total transaction of $1,004,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,830,215. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IQV shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Cfra raised shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Iqvia from to in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.15.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $4.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.11. 1,995,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.66. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $130.18 and a 52-week high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

