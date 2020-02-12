Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Boosts Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 472,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,893,000 after buying an additional 43,172 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,322,385,000 after buying an additional 236,791 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,426 shares of company stock worth $6,351,866. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.00. 2,499,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,084. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The firm has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 39.14%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

