Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys 10,000 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,863,614,000 after acquiring an additional 101,876 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,405,000 after buying an additional 26,688 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $746,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,086,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,427,000 after buying an additional 32,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $592.84. The company had a trading volume of 464,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,561. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $588.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $552.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.15 and a 52-week high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price objective (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $619.62.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,478,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,234,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,894 shares of company stock valued at $15,409,364. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

