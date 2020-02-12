Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,837,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,001,075 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 11.6% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.70% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $603,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 459,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,744,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,714,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.27. 23,872,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,783,619. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $169.27 and a 52 week high of $234.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.02.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

