Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $10,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.70. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.22 and a 12-month high of $125.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.23.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,064 shares of company stock worth $1,006,361 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

