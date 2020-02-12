Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $17.21 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 0.3% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $17,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,544,000 after acquiring an additional 283,233 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,842,000 after acquiring an additional 293,598 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 12.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,688,000 after acquiring an additional 256,715 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,356,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,659,000 after acquiring an additional 212,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,979,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,612,000 after acquiring an additional 147,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $711,063.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,124 shares of company stock valued at $16,053,834. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,667. The company has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

