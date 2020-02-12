Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $30.09 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 0.6% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $30,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cross Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.91.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $1,881,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $261,412.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,267.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,252 shares of company stock worth $78,535,262 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.46. 4,533,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,833,182. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $192.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.75 billion, a PE ratio of 201.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.83.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

