Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $6.07 Million Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in VMware by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in VMware by 558.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

Shares of VMW traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,979. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.97. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $128.69 and a one year high of $206.80. The firm has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a net margin of 67.21% and a return on equity of 61.67%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

