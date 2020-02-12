Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $7.16 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,378 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $32,770,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 422.3% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 128,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after purchasing an additional 103,582 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 25.5% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 472,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,317,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,980,000 after purchasing an additional 67,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 84.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 130,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,514,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP traded up $38.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $531.25. 9,724,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,832. The firm has a market cap of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $446.48 and its 200 day moving average is $367.68. The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify Inc has a one year low of $169.56 and a one year high of $593.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHOP. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $365.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.14.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.