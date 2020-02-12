Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $9.63 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,210,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,404,563. The company has a market cap of $109.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day moving average is $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

