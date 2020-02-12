Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $9.72 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth $210,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $211.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,785,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,691. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.38 and a 200 day moving average of $197.86. The stock has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $156.74 and a 12-month high of $214.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.