Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 0.3% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 188.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 904.8% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Medtronic by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

Shares of MDT traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.49. 7,628,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335,469. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,574,156.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

