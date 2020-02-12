Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $10.43 Million in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,431,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at about $703,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 26.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 18.6% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 19.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 32.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,253 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,390. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.90.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,406,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,533. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $104.73 and a 52-week high of $150.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

