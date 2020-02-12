Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $10.58 Million in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,581,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $2,393,285.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,067.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total transaction of $4,434,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,581 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,778.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $23,611,237 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.28. 515,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,870. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.06 and a 12-month high of $170.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

