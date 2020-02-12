Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $8.85 Million in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,854,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,192,000 after purchasing an additional 79,374 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,388,000 after purchasing an additional 325,232 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,056,000 after purchasing an additional 644,078 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.51.

ABBV traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, hitting $97.79. 10,586,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,715,954. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

