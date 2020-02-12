Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,490,000. Adobe accounts for 0.3% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,567,161,000 after buying an additional 157,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,881,292,000 after buying an additional 91,217 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,633,841,000 after buying an additional 141,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 31.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,127,000,000 after buying an additional 972,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $5.01 on Wednesday, reaching $374.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,355,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,238. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $249.10 and a 52-week high of $374.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.75. The company has a market cap of $178.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

