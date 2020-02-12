Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Makes New Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,971,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,816,000 after buying an additional 1,667,227 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,691,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,543,000 after buying an additional 1,656,927 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Square by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,137,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,380,000 after buying an additional 620,149 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,405,000. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its position in shares of Square by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,640,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,612,000 after buying an additional 531,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Square to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.45.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 404,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,884 shares of company stock worth $10,309,761. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,570,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,903,504. The stock has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of -666.61, a PEG ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 3.26. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.41 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.62.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

