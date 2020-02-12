Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 10,000 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Biogen by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,336 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in Biogen by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 5,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,893,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.76. 1,603,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,280. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.50 and its 200-day moving average is $266.41. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $256.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.69.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.