Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 31,000 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GPN. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 130.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 500.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $116,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $328,062 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPN traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.65. 2,531,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,521. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.72 and its 200 day moving average is $174.15. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $120.11 and a 1-year high of $206.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.03%.

GPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $137.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 price target on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.22.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

