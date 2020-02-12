Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 50,000 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Paypal were worth $10,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 609.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after buying an additional 1,194,180 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Paypal in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,961,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,282,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in Paypal by 9.2% in the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $763,598,000 after buying an additional 623,921 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,379 shares of company stock worth $9,049,476. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,476,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,461. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $122.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.