Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Trims Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.3% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $16,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MA shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,447,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.68. The stock has a market cap of $333.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $215.93 and a 1-year high of $335.52.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

