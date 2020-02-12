Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) will post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Varonis Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Varonis Systems posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.14). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Varonis Systems.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.47% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRNS. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from to in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Varonis Systems to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $420,255.00. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $5,441,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,441 shares of company stock worth $7,093,041 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,794,000 after acquiring an additional 568,109 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 67.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 535,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,004,000 after acquiring an additional 214,762 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,928,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 316.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 50,824 shares during the period. Finally, Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,783,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

