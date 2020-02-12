Velas Price Down 6.1% This Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Velas has a market capitalization of $24.99 million and $2.31 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,056,838,255 coins and its circulating supply is 1,325,755,664 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

