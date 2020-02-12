Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 108.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2,208.8% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 776.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter.

USIG remained flat at $$59.44 during trading on Wednesday. 316,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,873. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.28. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.76 and a twelve month high of $59.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1558 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

