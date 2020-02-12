Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 38,798 SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 38,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 290,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 116,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 456,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 111,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 863,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,293. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.0804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

