Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 55,447 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,879,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.0% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,682,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,372,000 after acquiring an additional 77,382 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,759,000 after acquiring an additional 54,529 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 994,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,278,000 after acquiring an additional 58,936 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 923,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after acquiring an additional 54,027 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 760,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,956 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $185.31. 1,480,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,738. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $154.74 and a 52 week high of $185.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.56 and a 200 day moving average of $172.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

