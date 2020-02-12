Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,675 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.9% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,269,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,594,000 after buying an additional 1,230,140 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,538 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,458 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,736,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,941,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,547,000 after purchasing an additional 574,327 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $310.06. 2,073,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,842. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $250.34 and a 52-week high of $310.27.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.