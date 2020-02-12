Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 119,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF comprises 0.9% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $332,000.

iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.99. 167,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,455. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0539 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

