Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000. Roku comprises 0.6% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,962,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after buying an additional 588,499 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,485,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,727,673. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.35. Roku Inc has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $176.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -406.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Several research firms recently commented on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.28.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $1,338,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,914,075.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,081 shares of company stock valued at $30,160,664. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.