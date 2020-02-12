Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $15.10 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 231,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,104,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 458,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 399.3% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,905,950 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.64. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

