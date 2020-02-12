Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New $7.18 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 59,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,180,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,376 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,638,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,185,000 after acquiring an additional 319,694 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,625,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,587,000 after acquiring an additional 610,264 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,632,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,133,000 after acquiring an additional 43,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,584,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,463,000 after acquiring an additional 109,823 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $121.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,225. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $104.15 and a 1 year high of $121.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.61.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

