Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.92. 36,620,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,565,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $314.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

