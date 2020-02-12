Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.71. 450,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,090. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.34 and its 200-day moving average is $110.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $100.50 and a 1-year high of $118.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

